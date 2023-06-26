First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
