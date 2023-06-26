First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 2.51% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KMLM opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

