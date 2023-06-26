First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,647,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

