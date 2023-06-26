First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 646,793 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.