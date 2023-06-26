First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.42 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.