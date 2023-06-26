First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJJ opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

