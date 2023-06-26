First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 21,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 578.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,612,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,233,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

