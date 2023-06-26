First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,409 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

