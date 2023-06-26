First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.44% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $23.66 on Monday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

