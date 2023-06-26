First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

