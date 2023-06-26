First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 39,581 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,581 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $337.16 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.24 and its 200 day moving average is $334.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

