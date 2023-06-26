First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after acquiring an additional 737,544 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

