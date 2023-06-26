First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.22 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

