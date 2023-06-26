First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 676 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southern were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

