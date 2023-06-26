First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.09 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

