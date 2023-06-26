First National Bank of South Miami Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $205.41 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

