First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

