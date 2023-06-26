First National Bank of South Miami Sells 28,964 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 705,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,429,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

