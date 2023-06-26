First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Boosted by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.