Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 4.1 %
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.02.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
