Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

