General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.