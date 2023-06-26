Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 23,677 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.