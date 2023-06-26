Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 25,474 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

