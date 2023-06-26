Gradient Investments LLC Buys 7,081 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.