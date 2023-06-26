Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 150.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average of $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

