Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,874 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 618.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 23,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in PayPal by 74.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.