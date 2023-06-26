Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $424.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

