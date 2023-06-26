Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 251.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,952 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $243.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

