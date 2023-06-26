Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

