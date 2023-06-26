Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 50,433 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 507.3% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 57,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

