Gradient Investments LLC Sells 9,956 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Target by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 14.4% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.7% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $131.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

