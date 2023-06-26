Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Financial Comparison

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 16.22% 29.35% 17.83% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Brick Partners and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taylor Wimpey 1 6 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 49.66%. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus target price of $130.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8,214.18%. Given Taylor Wimpey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Wimpey is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Taylor Wimpey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $1.76 billion 1.41 $291.90 million $6.20 8.81 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 17.89

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Green Brick Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Taylor Wimpey on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

