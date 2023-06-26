Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $36,621.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.5 %

HGTY opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.58.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

