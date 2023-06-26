Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 6.4 %
HALL opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Hallmark Financial Services from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.