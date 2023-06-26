Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 6.4 %

HALL opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

