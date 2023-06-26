Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) versus The Competition

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.10 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.19 billion $1.66 billion 48.99

Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 179 1226 1561 35 2.48

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 437.92%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -47.70% -40.37% -18.81%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group competitors beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

