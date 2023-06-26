Head to Head Comparison: Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) & Its Peers

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Computer Modelling Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A 14.01 Computer Modelling Group Competitors $485.45 million -$8.39 million 611.37

Computer Modelling Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Computer Modelling Group. Computer Modelling Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Computer Modelling Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Computer Modelling Group pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 68.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A Computer Modelling Group Competitors -28.72% -131.81% -6.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Computer Modelling Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Computer Modelling Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Modelling Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Computer Modelling Group Competitors 364 1383 3119 22 2.57

Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Computer Modelling Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Modelling Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Computer Modelling Group rivals beat Computer Modelling Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling. It also provides STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects; and Builder, a pre-processor that simplifies the creation of simulation models by providing a framework for data integration and workflow management between various data sources. In addition, the company offers Results, a post-processor that helps in enhancing understanding and insight into recovery processes and reservoir performance with state-of-the-art visualization and analysis; and WinProp, a fluid property characterization tool. Further, it provides professional services comprising specialized support, consulting, training, and contract research services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

