Head to Head Comparison: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) and Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and Clean TeQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $13.51 billion 3.43 $1.49 billion $4.79 30.59 Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Clean TeQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.4% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Republic Services and Clean TeQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 4 0 2.40 Clean TeQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services presently has a consensus price target of $146.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Clean TeQ.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Clean TeQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 10.76% 16.66% 5.56% Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Republic Services beats Clean TeQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated through 353 collection operations, 233 transfer stations, 206 active landfills, 71 recycling centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states; and 20 treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. It also operates 73 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects, and 12 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses. The Metals segment provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of a range of resources, including base and precious metals, as well as radioactive elements, such as uranium. This segment is also involved in the development of the Sunrise project in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Notting Hill, Australia.

