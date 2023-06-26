Head to Head Comparison: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) versus Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) and Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Agilyx ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 10.76% 16.66% 5.56% Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Republic Services and Agilyx ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 4 0 2.40 Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Republic Services presently has a consensus price target of $146.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Agilyx ASA.

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Agilyx ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. Republic Services pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agilyx ASA pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Services has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and Agilyx ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $13.51 billion 3.43 $1.49 billion $4.79 30.59 Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 2.22

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Agilyx ASA. Agilyx ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Services beats Agilyx ASA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated through 353 collection operations, 233 transfer stations, 206 active landfills, 71 recycling centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states; and 20 treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. It also operates 73 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects, and 12 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

