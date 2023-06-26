Head to Head Comparison: UTG (UTGN) and Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|334
|1994
|1900
|70
|2.40
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 225.96%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|8.66%
|7.77%
|0.89%
Volatility and Risk
UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares UTG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|6.73
|UTG Competitors
|$20.72 billion
|$1.32 billion
|54.18
UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
