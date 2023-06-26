Head to Head Comparison: UTG (UTGN) and Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1994 1900 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 225.96%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.66% 7.77% 0.89%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.72 billion $1.32 billion 54.18

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

