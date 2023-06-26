Head-To-Head Contrast: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.93 million 20.45 -$9.73 million ($0.28) -7.43 Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 168.41 -$38.70 million ($0.89) -1.65

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.22%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -251.43% -68.23% -55.62% Cardiff Oncology -9,862.78% -35.70% -32.63%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design, Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

