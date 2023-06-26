Head-To-Head Contrast: Eurobank Ergasias Services and (EGFEY) and Its Peers

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eurobank Ergasias Services and to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eurobank Ergasias Services and and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurobank Ergasias Services and N/A N/A -8.76 Eurobank Ergasias Services and Competitors $1.47 billion $373.51 million 256.91

Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eurobank Ergasias Services and. Eurobank Ergasias Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of Eurobank Ergasias Services and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurobank Ergasias Services and 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eurobank Ergasias Services and Competitors 1026 2978 2963 13 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 323.23%. Given Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eurobank Ergasias Services and has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eurobank Ergasias Services and and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurobank Ergasias Services and N/A N/A N/A Eurobank Ergasias Services and Competitors 34.67% 10.71% 0.99%

Summary

Eurobank Ergasias Services and peers beat Eurobank Ergasias Services and on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

(Get Rating)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property. The company offers current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking, mortgages, overdrafts, loans and other credit facilities, foreign currency and derivative products, custody and clearing services, and cash management and trade services, as well as corporate finance, and merger and acquisitions advice services. It also provides financial instruments trading services to institutional investors, as well as specialized financial advice and intermediation; and mutual fund products, and institutional asset management and equity brokerage services. In addition, the company is involved in the investment property activities related to a portfolio of commercial real estate assets; property management and other investing activities; and provision of private banking services for medium and high net worth individuals. Further, it offers business-to-business e-commerce, accounting, tax, leasing, factoring, credits claim management, fund management, real estate, and other services, as well as special purpose financing vehicle. Additionally, the company engages in the informatics data processing activities. Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. was founded in 1990 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.