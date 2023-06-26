Head to Head Contrast: Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDCX and Grown Rogue International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.35 $78.04 million $0.54 15.07 Grown Rogue International $17.76 million 1.49 $450,000.00 $0.01 15.52

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TDCX has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TDCX and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.05%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97% Grown Rogue International 7.37% 15.74% 8.47%

Summary

TDCX beats Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

