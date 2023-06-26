Head-To-Head Contrast: XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) versus Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and XP Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -135.32% -180.75% -124.84% XP Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expion360 and XP Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 XP Power 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XP Power has a consensus target price of $2,160.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,783.21%. Given XP Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XP Power is more favorable than Expion360.

1.7% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of XP Power shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expion360 and XP Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million 4.75 -$7.54 million ($1.30) -3.78 XP Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XP Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360.

Summary

XP Power beats Expion360 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also offers engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

