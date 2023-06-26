Head-To-Head Review: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yatra Online and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $46.57 million 2.81 -$3.52 million ($0.06) -34.83 Mondee $159.35 million 4.57 -$90.24 million ($1.29) -6.86

Yatra Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mondee. Yatra Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Yatra Online currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.39%. Mondee has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Mondee.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -7.48% -29.66% -3.88% Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. Yatra Online, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

