Head-To-Head Survey: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) versus Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 28.58% 28.38% 16.39% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Earthstone Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.80%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

67.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $1.70 billion 1.08 $452.48 million $5.16 2.53 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

