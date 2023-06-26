Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 136,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

