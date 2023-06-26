Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 24,700 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

