Highland Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 306.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 17,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

