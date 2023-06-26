Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 8.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $62,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
